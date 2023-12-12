SpiceJet to raise Rs 2,250 crore through equity shares

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Crisis-hit SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore through issuance of equity shares.

The airline's board has approved the issuance of equity shares/equity warrants under a private placement basis.

The proposed fund infusion will go a long way in enhancing product presence and market reach as well as provide a deep financial foundation, the airline said in a filing.

For the quarter ended September, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 428 crore.

In the year-ago period, the net loss stood at Rs 835 crore. PTI RAM BAL BAL