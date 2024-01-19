SpiceJet to start more direct flights to Ayodhya

New Update
New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it will start direct flights to Ayodhya from the national capital, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Darbhanga starting February 1.
In a statement, the carrier said the strategic expansion will also contribute to the growth of regional air connectivity.
Earlier, the airline had announced non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
The carrier will also be operating a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, catering to passengers attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. PTI RAM SHW