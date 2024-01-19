Advertisment
#Business

SpiceJet to start more direct flights to Ayodhya

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
19 Jan 2024
New Update

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it will start direct flights to Ayodhya from the national capital, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Darbhanga starting February 1.

Advertisment

In a statement, the carrier said the strategic expansion will also contribute to the growth of regional air connectivity.

Earlier, the airline had announced non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The carrier will also be operating a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, catering to passengers attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. PTI RAM SHW

Advertisment
Subscribe