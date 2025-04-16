SpiceJet's revival 'going very well', airline to double fleet in a year, says CMD Ajay Singh

New Delhi: Domestic carrier SpiceJet's revival plan is "going very well" and the airline is on track to double its current fleet over the next 12 months, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said on Wednesday.

In January, SpiceJet announced plans to bring back into operations 10 of its grounded aircraft, including four Boeing B737 Max, by mid-April.

The airline had said it has added 10 planes to its fleet since October 2024 -- three grounded aircraft that were brought back into service and seven inducted on lease.

SpiceJet had faced multiple headwinds, including financial woes and legal disputes with lessors. In recent months, the carrier has raised funds and is on the revival path.

Asked about SpiceJet's revival plan, Singh said, "It is going very well and by this time next year we expect to have doubled our current fleet and this return to service program that we have, all the aircraft that are on the ground, yet we are doing our very best, seems to be on track and by the next 12 months, we will be double of where we currently are. The company is doing well and reviving quite nicely".

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a travel conclave here.

As on January 10, of the total 62 aircraft in fleet, SpiceJet had 28 aircraft in operations, comprising 20 B737, six De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8 and two Airbus A320.

Besides, when asked about impact of China's reported ban on deliveries of Boeing aircraft to its carriers in the ongoing tariff war with the US, the SpiceJet CMD said, "We will discuss with the manufacturers and see how best we can improve our own situation. We don't know what the situation is. How many aircraft were being delivered to China and what will happen to those aircraft".

He further said that "to the extent that we can take advantage of what has happened, of course we will do it".