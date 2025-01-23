Spices cultivation can become sustainable income source in Arunachal Pradesh: Minister

Itanagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Cultivating spices can become a sustainable income-generating endeavour in Arunachal Pradesh if pursued with dedication, the state's Commerce and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam said on Thursday.

Addressing a buyer-seller meeting for spices at the DK Convention Hall here, he expressed concern and said that some farmers were focussing solely on government subsidies rather than building a sustainable income source.

Dukam asked farmers to take up spice farming as a sustainable livelihood, assuring all assistance from the Spice Board and the state government, including subsidies, training and market linkages.

He said continuous guidance, value-addition techniques, and ensuring market connectivity will strengthen the spice farming sector.

Spice Board's Regional Deputy Director DM Barman spoke about Arunachal Pradesh's significant contribution to spice cultivation.

He said it is the second-largest cultivator of large cardamom in India, after Sikkim.

He also outlined the steps taken by the Centre and the Spice Board to support stakeholders in Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the Northeast.

Over 80 farmers from across the state and 10 firms from different parts of the country participated in the event organised by the Spice Board. PTI CORR UPL UPL SOM