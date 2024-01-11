SpiceXpress partners with Star Air to manage belly space capacity in Star Air's fleet

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) SpiceJet's cargo arm SpiceXpress on Thursday said it has partnered with Bengaluru-based Star Air to manage the belly space capacity for carrying cargo in Star Air's fleet.

The Kolhapur-headquartered Sanjay Ghodawat Group-owned Star Air has a fleet of nine Embraer planes, operating across 20 domestic destinations.

This collaboration underlines SpiceXpress's commitment to expanding its reach and strengthening the domestic air cargo infrastructure, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, Star Air will significantly enhance SpiceXpress's domestic network, incorporating nine new destinations, it said, adding, the three-year agreement, extendable by mutual consent, establishes a foundation for seamless cooperation between the two companies.

These destinations are Belagavi, Bhuj, Kalaburagi, Kishangarh, Kolhapur, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, and Shivamogga.

With this, SpiceXpress' domestic network will increase from 39 to 48 destinations helping the company strengthen its door-to-door delivery and postal service, it said.

"This partnership with Star Air marks a significant milestone for SpiceXpress as we broaden our domestic cargo network. The extended reach to these nine destinations aligns with our vision of connecting underserved regions," said Jai Singh Sadana, Chief Business Officer at SpiceXpress.

The collaboration not only grants SpiceXpress access to additional delivery points and increased daily cargo volume but also enhances our last-mile presence, he added.

Door-to-door connectivity will now be extended to pin codes that were previously untouched, Sadana stated.

"The flexibility gained through this alliance empowers Star Air to unlock the cargo potentials in Tier-2/3 cities across the country," said Simran Singh Tiwana, Chief Executive Officer at Star Air. PTI IAS DRR