Spiritual and Wellness Summit: MP fully prepared to lead India's wellness mission, says CM

Ujjain, Jun 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said work is on to make the state a global centre of holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation and asserted it is fully prepared to lead India's wellness mission.

Addressing the 'Spiritual and Wellness Summit' here, he said it is inspired by the visionary ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi like 'Heal India' and 'Life Style' (LiFE).

Investment proposals worth more than Rs 1950 crore were received at the summit, an official said.

"Madhya Pradesh is being made a global centre of holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation. Through the summit, the state has made it clear that it is fully prepared to lead India's wellness mission. The summit is a transformative initiative. There is confluence of policy, investment, spirituality and social welfare. MP is now ready to become the global engine of India's wellness mission," Yadav said.

During the day-long event, Yadav held 13 one-to-one meetings with investors from the wellness and hospitality sector.

Yadav said it was a happy coincidence that World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra are falling on the same day.

On this occasion, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, under which 5 crore saplings were planted in MP, was relaunched in the state.

Later, Yadav told reporters his government is working to create employment opportunities in various sectors, and the intention behind having big centres of medical systems at religious places is to ensure people from all over the world get spirituality along with health.

In the Regional Industry Conclave held at divisional headquarters last year and the Global Investors Summit held in February under the guidance of PM Modi, investment proposals of more than Rs 30 lakh crore were received, he informed.

"We have declared 2025 as Industry Year and sector-wise summits are being organized continuously. Apart from Agri Summit in Mandsaur and Narsinghpur, the IT Summit in Indore has brought good results. The NITI Aayog considers MP as a leader among fast growing states. Due to surplus electricity, excellent infrastructure and new policies, investors have turned to this place," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh guarantees stability and success to investors with clear policy, competent administration and strong leadership, Yadav said, adding that wellness entrepreneurs and institutions must invest in the state starting from Ujjain.

"Come to Madhya Pradesh, and become a partner in the journey to make India a world leader," the CM said.

"An agreement was signed between NIPR Ahmedabad and MPIDC at the summit, under which Ujjain Medical Device Park will receive technical and educational assistance. This park will be developed as a testing and certification hub," the official said.

Investment proposals were received at the summit from Shivender Singh Founder Era Hospitality, Mukund Prasad Director Leisure Hotels Group, Travelpack chairman Ashok Patel, Mayfair Travels MD Sharad Thadani and Jindal Naturocare Institute CAO Sudhir MV, he added.

On the occasion, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh delivered a spiritual address and handed over a letter of intent (LOI) to the state government for setting up a centre in Ujjain.

"Two panel sessions were organized in the summit, in which topics like wellness infrastructure, Simhastha based medical tourism, employment generation and skill development were discussed. In the main session, the overall roadmap of the state in wellness visioning was presented," the official informed. PTI MAS BNM