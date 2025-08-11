SPJ True Realtyy to invest Rs 500 cr on new commercial project in Gurugram

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Realty firm SPJ True Realtyy will invest Rs 500 crore to develop a commercial project in Gurugram.

The company will develop a commercial project 'Vedatam' in Sector 14, Gurugram.

This is the company's first project, comprising 400 shops and 140 service apartments.

The total investment would be around Rs 500 crore, SPJ True Realtyy said in a statement on Monday.

"We believe that locations like Sector 14, densely populated yet untapped in organised retail, hold immense potential," Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD of SPJ Group, said.

SPJ True Realtyy is part of SPJ Group, which is into hospitality, education, agriculture, and financial services businesses. PTI MJH MJH SHW