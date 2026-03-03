Splash of colour to festive essentials, quick commerce braces for vibrant Holi rush

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India's quick commerce sector is gearing up for a bustling, vibrant Holi, evolving from a grocery service into a full-fledged neighbourhood store for last-minute festive essentials as households scroll to stock up on gulal, pichkaris, and sweet treats.

For the Indian consumer, the "kirana run" has officially been replaced by the "app tap," making Holi 2026 the most digitally-fueled festival of colours in history.

Platforms are betting big on non-grocery items, promising everything from non-toxic herbal colours to white t-shirts and waterproof mobile pouches delivered before the first splash of water hits the ground.

The festival presents a high-pressure scenario: a massive spike in demand often concentrated in the morning hours on a single day, accompanied by logistics nightmares as riders navigate neighbourhoods filled with revellers.

Blinkit has created a "Holi Hai" dedicated storefront. Its assortment goes beyond colours (herbal gulal, water balloons, and spray cans) and pichkaris, delving into fashion with white cotton t-shirts and kurtas. Catching the desi vibe of the festival, the store also features body oils, jhumkis, gujiyas and thandai.

Zepto’s "Holi Carnival" goes beyond the basic festive items to offer cow dung cakes and hawan firewood for Holika Dahan. It also has a wide assortment of pichkaris or squirt guns, ranging from special tanks to electric guns and blasters. Zepto is also selling funky hair wigs, party goggles, and party poppers.

It is also targeting the post-party market with hangover cures, hydration drinks, heavy-duty detergents and bath essentials.

Swiggy Instamart is running co-branded campaigns with brands like Coca-Cola, boAt, Portonics, and Daawat. Instamart’s storefront offers pichkaris from as low as Rs 15, alongside instant food options and party decor props.

Beyond marketing, the real battle on Holi will be won by logistics, fought by dedicated delivery partners who opt to spend their festival on two wheels so that the country's celebrations don't skip a beat.

The biggest challenge is rider safety and fleet management during active celebrations. While platforms promise delivery within a few minutes, surge pricing, order batching, and slightly extended delivery times during peak hours can be expected. PTI ANK DRR