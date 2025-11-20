New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India on Thursday said its Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head - Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment Channels - has resigned.

Shah will be transitioning from the company after a 16-year tenure.

His last working day will be March 31, 2026, and he will support the transition and handover process until then, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said in a statement.

He spent more than 19 years with the company, including his first stint with Sony from 2002 to 2005.

During his tenure, he successfully led the turnaround of Sony AATH, which has remained a consistently profitable regional channel for over a decade.

Shah also helmed the network-wide rebranding of the Sony Pictures Networks India portfolio, delivering the first complete refresh since the channel's launch, a key milestone in SPNI's brand journey, the statement said.

SPNI said it will announce the succession plan in due course.