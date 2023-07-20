Spoke to Amit Shah about traders' concerns on GSTN coming under PMLA: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah the concerns among the trader community about the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) coming under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

He will also raise the issue in the next meeting of the GST Council, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, told the legislative assembly here.

The NCP leader, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state earlier this month, was replying to a question by Congress's Prithviraj Chavan during a discussion on the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

“I brought this issue to Amit Shah's notice (during the recent Delhi visit)....I told him that if this goes forward, it could create trouble for many, especially traders," Pawar said.

“Shah told me that he was also aware of the traders' apprehensions and the government will take steps to ensure no injustice is done to anyone," the minister said.

While raising the issue, Chavan, a former chief minister, asked Pawar to speak in the GST Council about the fear of traders in the state that they would face harassment from agencies like the Enforcement Directorate due to the Centre's decision.

The amendment bill, passed by the assembly, was in line with the amendments brought in by the Center in the GST Act regarding data archival policy, input tax credit and returns and tribunals, among other things.

Earlier, Rohit Pawar, MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, raised the issue of delay in the payment of GST compensation to the state from the Centre. He also asked about the possible inclusion of fuel under the GST regime and Maharashtra's stand on the issue.

The finance minister said the state received Rs 8,467 crore in 2018-19, Rs 18,846 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 47,475 crore in 2020-21.

“Out of Rs 35,929 crore (due) in 2021-22, we have received Rs 30,008 crore, and out of Rs 7,293 crore for 2022-23, we have received Rs 2,102 crore. We are corresponding with the Central government about the pending money and we are sure we will get it,” he added.

Many states have opposed the inclusion of fuel under the GST regime as they will lose a revenue source, he said.

“Discussions are going on...and if it affects our treasury, we will have to think of (new) avenues to increase the revenue....we will need to take strong decisions," Pawar added. PTI ND KRK