Sports tech firm Colab Platforms approves stock split, fixes May 21 as record date

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Sports technology company Colab Platforms on Monday said its board has approved the sub-division of its shares in the ratio of 1:2 and fixed the record date as May 21.
The board has approved the sub-division of one equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 each, the company said in a statement. The record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders has been fixed as May 21, 2025.
The sports tech company recently announced a Rs 25 crore Sports-Tech Growth Accelerator Programme which aims to identify, support, and scale early-stage ventures across critical areas of sports innovation, ranging from athlete performance tools and esports infrastructure to gamified fitness and fan engagement platforms.
The company has also made a foray into the predictive gaming space and launched an e-commerce platform for sports. "These strategic expansions showcase the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its drive to provide cutting-edge experiences for its users," Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited said.
Shares of the company were trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 143.65 per share on BSE. PTI HG MR MR