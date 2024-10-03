Sports technology firm str8bat raises USD 3.5 million

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Sports technology company str8bat has raised USD 3.5 million (over Rs 29 crore) in a funding round led by Exfinity Venture Partners, with Shailesh Ghorpade, Founding Managing Partner of Exfinity, taking the board position.

The round also saw participation from TRTL, Eternal Capital, VCats group, Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund.

str8bat plans to use the capital to accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and continue developing innovative products that help athletes at every level, its co-founder and CEO Gagan Daga said.

*** ZEVO raises USD 2 million * Tech-enabled EV mobility platform ZEVO has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16.8 crore) in a funding round led by Pegasus India Fund, BizDateUp, JIIF and a family office.

The newly acquired funds will be strategically utilised to deploy 5,000 electric vehicles and develop fulfilment centres across key locations, according to a statement.

ZEVO plans to expand its footprint to new cities and strengthen its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, co-founder Dhruv Bhatia said.

*** Furnishka raises Rs 27 crore * Furniture retailer Furnishka has raised Rs 27 crore in a funding round led by IndiaQuotient, at a valuation of Rs 45 crore.

The round also saw participation from Sparrow Capital and angel investors Sujeet Kumar, co-founder at Udaan, and Ramakant Sharma, co-founder at Livspace.

The funding will be utilised to advance product design and development, strengthen manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, and expand to new locations, a company statement said. PTI ANK ANK SHW