Sports technology start-up Stupa raises Rs 28 crore in funding round

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Sports technology start-up Stupa Sports Analytics on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 28 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital.

The company intends to utilise this capital to fuel its talent acquisition, global expansion, and product enhancement initiatives, Stupa Sports Analytics said in a statement.

The fund will also power Stupa's ambitions to expand globally into markets like the US, UK, Australia, and the Middle East while deepening its existing presence in regions like Europe and Asia, it added.

Before this Pre-Series A round, Stupa had raised Rs 7.5 crore in seed and pre-seed funding. PTI RKL DR