Spree Hospitality signs 42-key property in Nagpur

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip, on Tuesday announced the signing of a 42-key property in Nagpur, ZiP by Spree Hotels Orient.

"This new property reflects our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across key locations in India.

"We are confident that ZiP by Spree Hotels Orient will become a preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers in Nagpur," Spree Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Sagar Khurana said in a statement. PTI SM SHW