Spright Agro receives supply order worth Rs 283.77 cr

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Agri-commodity trading firm Spright Agro Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has received a new order worth Rs 283.77 crore for the supply of various commodities.

The Ahmedabad-based company has executed an annual supply agreement with Mumbai-based Naadir Traders for the supply of various agricultural oilseeds valued at approximately Rs 283.77 crore for the financial year 2025-26, Spright Agro said in an exchange filing.

Akshaykumar Patel, Managing Director, Spright Agro Ltd, said, "The agreement represents a key operational milestone for the company and aligns with its ongoing strategy of scaling its agri-trading and oilseeds supply verticals.

The company also stated that its board has considered and evaluated its strategic entry into agri-tech related businesses and decided to initiate feasibility studies, pilots and partnerships across multiple technology themes.

Spright Agro is engaged in trading, marketing and supply of agricultural products. Its revenue from operations was Rs 62.02 crore in the June quarter. PTI HG MR