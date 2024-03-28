Sprinklr appoints Amitabh Misra as chief technology officer

New Delhi: American software firm Sprinklr on Thursday said it has appointed Amitabh Misra as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective April 1, 2024.

Misra will lead all R&D (research and development) teams across the globe, and will report directly to Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas.

"As a technology enthusiast, I am passionate about building large-scale technology platforms, powered by the latest in AI research that are uniquely capable of delivering exceptional value for customers," said Misra.

It is a very exciting time to join Sprinklr to contribute to advancing the Unified-CXM platform vision and leverage Sprinklr's cutting-edge AI to support brands which are exceptional at delighting their customers, he said.

Previously, Misra was working with Adobe as Vice President of Engineering.

Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas said the company's CTO is crucial for its customers, partners, employees, and overall business success.