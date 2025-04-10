Square Port Shipyard ties up with Damen to develop ships for domestic, int'l markets

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Energy player HMPL on Thursday said its subsidiary Square Port Shipyard has signed an agreement with Netherlands-based Damen Technical Cooperation BV to develop its shipyard and build ships to cater to the domestic and global markets.

Damen Technical Cooperation BV is a group company of Damen Shipyards Group NV with expertise is in design and construction of ships, ship components, ship repair and conversion and ship maintenance, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) said in a statement.

Square Port Shipyard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damen Technical Cooperation BV to develop its shipyard and build ships for local and international markets, it said.

Square Port Shipyard is located at Dabhol (Ratnagiri) in Maharashtra.

It also provides a broad range of associated maritime services.

"The tie up is significant milestone in our journey to be a one stop centre for clients looking for ship building and repair services in India," Fattesingh Patil, Director, Square Port Shipyards said.

Besides the energy sector, Mumbai-based HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in the building road projects segments. PTI ABI DR