Square Yards FY25 revenue rises 41pc to Rs 1,410 cr on higher brokerage income

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Property consultant Square Yards has reported a 41 per cent increase in its revenue to Rs 1,410 crore in the last fiscal, mainly on higher brokerage income from housing sales and home loans.

Square Yards' revenue stood at Rs 1,001 crore in the preceding fiscal year. In a statement on Friday, the company reported that its India revenue rose 47 per cent to Rs 1,163 crore last fiscal from Rs 790 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

In 2024-25, the gross profit went up 52 per cent to Rs 316 crore from Rs 208 crore in the preceding year.

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, said, "We have built Square Yards as a well-diversified asset-light platform to play the India housing story. Today, we are twice the size of the nearest Proptech player, three times larger than classified platforms, and seven times ahead of the closest brokerage," Square Yards has a presence in India and Dubai markets. PTI MJH DR