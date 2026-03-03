Square Yards Q3 revenue up 47 pc to Rs 526 cr on better income from housing, home loan brokerage

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Realty firm Square Yards has reported a 47 per cent growth in its revenue to Rs 525.7 crore for the quarter ended December.

Gurugram-based Square Yards, which is into brokerage of housing properties and home loans, had posted a revenue of Rs 357.3 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, Square Yards reported a 45 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,358.9 crore from Rs 934.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO of Square Yards, said: "We expect Q4 to remain healthy and are confident in achieving the FY forecast of Rs 2,000 crore plus revenue with high single-digit EBITDA margins for FY. Market share growth for India real estate and margin improvements for financial services will remain key drivers as we look to move into FY27 with strong fundamentals across these large categories." Out of the total revenue, Square Yards said India's business contributed 87 per cent while the Gulf countries' share was 10 per cent. The remaining came from other countries.

Square Yards said its financial services vertical 'Urban Money' is driving growth.

In the third quarter, financial services led the growth with a 72 per cent annual jump. Fintech platform Urban Money is looking to close the year at around USD 9 billion of gross transaction value. PTI MJH DRR