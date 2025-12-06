Square Yards raises USD 35 mn at USD 900 mn valuation

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Real estate technology firm Square Yards has raised USD 35 million from investors, including Smile Gate, at a valuation of USD 900 million to expand business, according to sources.

Gurugram-based Square Yards, which is mainly into property brokerage and home loans, posted revenue of Rs 1,410 crore in the last financial year.

According to sources, Square Yards has raised USD 35 million, led by Korean venture capital fund Smile Gate and other existing investors.

The amount was raised at a USD 900 million pre-money valuation, they added.

Square Yards declined to comment.

The company has raised USD 170 million so far.

Square Yards also plans to raise USD 100 million at a valuation of more than USD 1 billion, enabling the company to become a Unicorn.

During the first half of this fiscal, the company's revenue rose 44 per cent to Rs 833.2 crore.

Square Yards, which has a presence in India and the UAE property markets, is targeting a revenue of Rs 2,000 crore during this fiscal. PTI MJH DRR