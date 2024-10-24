SRAM & MRAM group allotted land for healthcare facilities in Kazakhstan

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) UK-based consultancy SRAM & MRAM group on Thursday said it has been granted a long-term lease of land by the Kazakhstan government for developing healthcare facilities.

The Kazakh government has officially granted the group a long-term lease on the land following the completion of all formalities, SRAM & MRAM group said in a statement.

Around 243 hectares have been allotted in Astana and 100 hectares in Almaty, it added.

The group has joined hands with Big B Corporation and KAZIND Medical Group of Kazakhstan to develop healthcare facilities in Kazakhstan. The partnership aims to develop a medical college, a multispeciality hospital with 1000 beds capacity and a luxury hotel.

The entities looks to establish the largest medical university in the region, along with a hospital, offering medical and paramedical education to international students, it added. PTI MR MR