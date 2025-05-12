SRF Ltd posts 24.59% jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 526 cr

New Delhi: SRF Ltd, a chemical sector-focused multi-business entity, on Monday posted a 24.59 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 526.06 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on strong sales.

Net profit stood at Rs 422.21 crore in a year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 20.23 per cent to Rs 4,215.17 crore in January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal as compared to Rs 3,505.92 crore in a year-ago.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company however reported a 6.35 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,240.78 crore from Rs 1,335.71 crore in the preceding year.

SRF Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said: "We have finished the year on a very strong note, supported by seasonal factors." "That aside, we will go into the new financial year carrying this momentum.

"However, we are dealing with a very volatile global economy at the moment and while we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, the risks remain," he noted.

As of March 31, 2025, the company has applied for 481 patents, with twelve patents applied during the quarter. To date, the company has been granted 151 patents globally.

With an annual turnover of Rs 14,358 crore, the Gurugram-headquartered company's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, performance films and foil, technical textiles, and coated and laminated fabrics.