SRF Q3 PAT up 59.6 pc at Rs 432.66 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Chemical based multi-business entity SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 59.6 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 432.66 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of strong performance of its chemicals vertical.

The company, which had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 271.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, said its board has approved setting up of a new pharma intermediates facility at Dahej, with an estimated investment of Rs 180 crore.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 3,712.53 crore as against Rs 3,491.31 crore in the year-ago period, SRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 3,214.95 crore as compared to Rs 3,162.25 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

In the third quarter, the chemicals business clocked revenue of Rs 1,824.81 crore as against Rs 1,495.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The technical textiles business registered revenue of Rs 453.58 crore, down from Rs 509.79 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Performance films and foil business vertical also saw a dip in revenue at Rs 1,342.28 crore as compared to Rs 1,384.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, SRF Ltd Chairman and MD, Ashish Bharat Ram said,"Despite a very volatile environment, we have been able to generate a reasonable growth in revenue along with a much-improved bottom line. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future." SRF Ltd said the Board at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved a second interim dividend for 2025-26 of Rs 5 per fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 148.21 crore.

The board also approved the appointment of Samir Kashyap as President & Chief Financial Officer of the company, it added. PTI RKL DR DR