Sri Lanka, Exim Bank finalise loan restructuring agreement

Colombo, May 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka and Exim Bank of India have finalised bilateral amendatory agreements to restructure the loans, the finance ministry said here on Thursday.

“The total amount of restructured 7 line of credit and 4 buyers credit facility agreements with Government of India is USD 930.8 million approximately”, the ministry statement said.

“The conclusion of the bilateral amendment agreements will certainly pave the way to developing further the deep and longstanding bilateral relationship between Government of India and Government of Sri Lanka," it added. PTI CORR ANU ANU