Sri Lanka, India talks on power grid integration move forward

Colombo, Oct 31 (PTI) India and Sri Lanka held talks to push forward the modalities related to the implementation of the proposed bilateral power grid connectivity, the Indian High Commission said here Friday.

A virtual meeting was held between the senior power sector officials of the two countries on Thursday, the High Commission said in a statement.

The two neighbours had confirmed the technical parameters of the India-Sri Lanka power grid interconnection during a meeting in Delhi on June 16, 2025.

“Both sides discussed aspects pertaining to the implementation related modalities of the power grid project,” a release said.

The transmission line will enable Sri Lanka to import electricity during shortages and export renewable energy, earning foreign exchange.

It will also open up new opportunities for diversifying exports and energy sources, improving grid stability and integrating into the regional power market, the statement added.

India and Sri Lanka concluded the pact on electricity grid interconnection, a project that has been on the drawing board for some time, in April 2025.