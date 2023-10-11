Sri Lanka receives Chinese nod for debt restructuring: Minister

Colombo, Oct 11 (PTI) China, the biggest bilateral creditor to Sri Lanka, has agreed to restructure the country's external debt, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said here on Wednesday.

Siyambalapitiya said China's assurance to Sri Lanka to restructure its external debt is an important development for the debt-ridden country's economic situation.

He added that when Sri Lanka went into default in 2022 due to the economic crisis, the island’s outstanding external debt stood at around USD 46 billion.

China holds about 52 per cent of Sri Lanka's USD 46 billion external credit.

“Our biggest bilateral creditor China has issued their initial agreement to restructure our debt,” Siyambalapitiya said in a statement issued here.

He was referring to a statement by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in Beijing. “In late September, as the official creditor, the Export-Import Bank of China tentatively agreed with Sri Lanka on the debt treatment. We are also glad to see that other creditors are having discussions with Sri Lanka as well over solutions to its debt issue," the Chinese spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We have been doing what we can to assist in its economic and social development. Since last year, China’s relevant financial institutions have been in close touch with Sri Lanka on the debt issue involving China, engaged in active bilateral consultations and provided a financing support document to Sri Lanka in a timely manner to help it obtain loans from the International Monetary Fund," Wang said.

"The Chinese financial institution has taken part in all the creditors’ meetings as an observer and maintained friendly communication with other creditors to share with them the progress of the debt treatment,” he added.

Sri Lanka was hit by its worst economic crisis in history when its foreign exchange reserves fell to a critical low and the public came out on the streets to protest the shortage of fuel, fertilisers and essential commodities.

State Minister for Finance Shehan Semasinghe on October 4 said that Sri Lanka will receive the second tranche of the IMF bailout package of USD 330 million after discussions on some pending financial matters between the cash-strapped island nation and the global lender are complete.

The IMF mission that visited Sri Lanka for the first review of the global lender-supported Extended Fund Facility programme for the country noted that despite early signs of stabilisation, full economic recovery is not yet assured.

In the review, the IMF noted that Sri Lanka had made commendable progress in implementing difficult but much-needed reforms. PTI CORR RPA AKJ RPA