Sri Lanka reserves money to hold major elections

Colombo, Feb 6 (PTI) The cash-strapped Sri Lankan government has reserved Rs 10 billion to hold the two major elections, including the presidential election this year.

A Cabinet note on the two major elections - the Presidential and parliamentary polls - came as no action has been taken to hold the local council elections postponed since March of last year.

The Cabinet note released after Monday's meeting said: “The Cabinet of Ministers considered that an allocation of rupees 10 billion has been made by the budget estimated for the year 2024, within the financial stamina of the government and those provisions have to be managed for covering the expenditure of the Presidential election and general election”.

The local election to appoint over 300 local councils was postponed as the government did not release the funds citing the economic crisis mitigation measures taken at the time.

At least four court cases remain pending on the issue as the government reported to the court that it was unable to provide funds due to the economic crisis.

The Opposition however accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of postponing it for fear of losing.

The next presidential election must be called by the elections commission by September and must be held by mid-November.

The parliament election is not due before August of 2025 but President Wickremesinghe has the power to hold it anytime now by dissolving the 225-member Assembly elected in August 2020.