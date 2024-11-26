Sri Lanka to present interim budget on Dec 5

Colombo, Nov 26 (PTI) The interim budget of the new government will be presented on December 5 while the full budget for 2025 would be presented on February 17, the government announced on Tuesday.

“There would be a submission of an interim budget to the Parliament for the continuation of government functions and debt servicing from January to April 2025,” government spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters.

The interim budget would be presented on December 5 and would seek parliament's approval on December 6, he said referring to a cabinet decision on Monday.

He also announced that the full budget for 2025 would be presented in parliament on February 17 next year.

Earlier last week, the new parliament of Sri Lanka – the 10th parliament since 1978 – was convened on Thursday for the first session after the ruling National People's Power's (NPP) landslide electoral victory.

Soon after his presidential victory in September, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had announced parliamentary polls. The ruling NPP created history in the November 14 election by winning 159 seats in the 225-member assembly. PTI CORR NPK NPK