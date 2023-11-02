Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe meets Indian FM Sitharaman

Colombo, Nov 2 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday met visiting Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the implementation of projects worth USD 15 million dollars under the Indian government grants, officials said. Sitharaman, who is on a three-day visit to the island nation, started her day by visiting the Thirukoneswaram Temple, the main Hindu Temple in the multi-ethnic city of Trincomalee.

During the meeting between the two leaders, documents were exchanged for the promotion of Buddhist cultural relations between the two countries and the implementation of projects worth USD 15 million dollars under the Indian government grants, according to a press release.

Earlier in the day, Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for contributing to Sri Lanka's financial stability.

India extended nearly USD 4 billion dollars worth of assistance when Sri Lanka was plunged into an economic crisis early last year.

He was speaking at the 'Naam 200' (We are 200) celebration, to mark the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) people in the hill country. Wickremesinghe said his government's policy was to uphold the rights of all Sri Lankan citizens, regardless of their background.

The aim is to build a developed Sri Lanka by bringing everyone together.

The 'Naam 200' celebration was held here in the presence of the Indian Finance Minister who was warmly welcomed by over 5,000 Tamil people from the central hills. The celebration featured various cultural elements.

President Wickremesinghe and Finance Minister Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for a project to construct 10,000 houses with Indian aid in the lower part of Mount Vernon Estate, Dimbula, Kotagala. Additionally, a new auditorium and computer unit at the Hatton Vocational Training Centre were inaugurated virtually, and school equipment was distributed to students.

Sitharaman highlighted the substantial contributions of the Tamil people from the hills to the Sri Lankan economy and expressed readiness for cooperation in the government's efforts to acknowledge and secure their rights.

Earlier, she visited the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation @LankaIOCPLC Tank Farms in Trincomalee. During the visit, she also commissioned two tanks, each with a 10,000 MT capacity, that were recently renovated and upgraded by @LankaIOCPLC.

The officials of the @LankaIOCPLC briefed Sitharaman about their operations at the Lower Tank Farm and plans for the development of 61 tanks in the Upper Tank Farm by the JV between LIOC & CPC to further strengthen India and Sri Lanka's energy partnership. PTI CORR AMS AKJ AMS