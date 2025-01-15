Sri Lanka's north-central provincial airport construction progressing: Air Force

Colombo, Jan 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Air Force said on Wednesday that it is progressing in the development of the north-central province’s Hingurakgoda airport.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa on Wednesday successfully conducted the test landing of a Y12 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the project, a statement said.

“The transformation of the Hingurakgoda runway is currently in progress to meet international standards and accommodate widely utilised A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft operations,” it said.

The project which was officially inaugurated in August 2024 has as its first phase the construction of the main runway.

The next stage of construction, which involves extending the runway by another 850 metres, is scheduled to begin this month.

The project aims to complete the full 2,500-metre runway, ensuring it meets the operational requirements of larger aircraft.