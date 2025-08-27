Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Q1 profit down 36 pc to Rs 26 cr

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd has reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.78 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 68.09 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 122.46 crore in the corresponding period of this fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd got listed on the stock exchanges after the successful launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). PTI MJH DRR