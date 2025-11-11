Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Q2 profit falls 8 pc to Rs 46.36 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd has reported an 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.36 crore in the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 188.81 crore in the July-September period from Rs 125.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company has completed four projects aggregating over 4.2 lakh sq ft of carpet area. There are six ongoing and 12 upcoming developments covering around 27.6 lakh sq ft of carpet area and about 20.5 lakh sq ft of saleable area. PTI MJH TRB