Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Q3 profit rises 37 pc to Rs 70 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 37 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.22 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 51.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose sharply to Rs 239.78 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 123.59 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 2015, Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers & Realty has completed four projects aggregating over 4.2 lakh sq ft of carpet area, with six ongoing and 14 upcoming developments covering 39.5 lakh sq ft of carpet area and 31.8 lakh sq ft of saleable area. PTI MJH TRB