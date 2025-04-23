Srinagar airfares kept at reasonable levels; airlines to operate more flights: Naidu

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said airfares for Srinagar flights are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels, and three more additional flights will be operated on Wednesday for travel of tourists from the city.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam in South Kashmir that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes.

Sharing pictures of passengers waiting under a tent and water dispensers outside the Srinagar airport, Naidu said that between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, the airport handled 20 flight departures with 3,337 passengers.

In a post on X, the minister said constant efforts are being made to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar.

"In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today -- IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers," Naidu said.

According to him, strict instructions were given to airline companies to avoid any fare surges, and that fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.

The minister's comments also came against the backdrop of some websites apparently showing ticket prices of over Rs 50,000 for flights to Srinagar.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked airlines to increase the number of flights from Srinagar to facilitate the return of tourists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The minister also said that he is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the home ministry and airline operators. PTI RAM DRR