Srinivasan Services Trust expands sparrow conservation programme

Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company and auto-component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has expanded its sparrow conservation programme by adding 200 villages this financial year.

SST has expanded its conservation programme from 100 villages last year to 200 additional villages this financial year in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh aimed at creating a conducive environment for sparrows.

In a press release issued to commemorate World Sparrow Day today, SST said it has been conducting community meetings and rallies with the support of local volunteers and community members to create awareness of the conservation of sparrows.

"With our expanded initiatives this year, we are fostering a sense of community involvement and ownership in sparrow conservation. We believe that empowering communities is key to the long-term success of sparrow conservation and SST is committed towards driving this endeavour across key regions," SST Chairman Swaran Singh said.

"SST remains dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity and believes that these grassroots efforts can make a significant difference in sparrow conservation," he added. PTI VIJ SS