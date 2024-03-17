Srivats Ram elected CII Tamil Nadu, Chairman

Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) The Managing Director of steel wheels manufacturer, Wheels India Ltd, Srivats Ram was elected as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu chapter for the year 2024-25, the industry body said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Ram, who has been closely associated with CII for several years earlier, served as its Vice Chairman during the period 2023-24.

An alumni of Case Western Reserve University, the United States, Ram is also on the board of city-based non-banking finance company Sundaram-Finance Ltd, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Ltd, CII said in a press release here.

Meanwhile, CII said, the Managing Director (Glass and Glass Solutions Business) of float glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, Unnikrishnan A R was elected as the Vice-Chairman for 2024-25.

Unnikrishnan with over 31 years of experience in the industry was the Chairman of CII Chennai Zone in 2023-24.

He had also served the CII Green Product Council as its Chairman, the release added. PTI VIJ SS