SS Retail files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 500-cr IPO

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Mobile retail company SS Retail has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 500 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The company's maiden public offering will be a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As per the draft papers filed on Saturday, proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to fund capital expenditure for fit outs towards setting up of new stores in FY27 and FY28; working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.

SS Retail is a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items, with operations in four states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa with focus on tier-II and tier-III cities and beyond.

As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 347 stores in India, of which 334 stores were in Maharashtra.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,598 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,207 crore in FY24. Profit after tax also increased to Rs 39.86 crore in FY25 from Rs 26.65 crore in FY24.

To manage the offering, Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services have been appointed as merchant bankers. PTI SP TRB