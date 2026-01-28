SSL introduces StockFin 2.0 to power India's next wave of retail investors

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) StockHolding Services Ltd (SSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of StockFin 2.0 app to cash in on growing stock market participation.

StockFin 2.0 is a next-generation investing app designed to offer a simple, secure, and seamless experience for investors across the country.

From metro cities to fast-growing tier-II and tier-III regions, StockFin 2.0 is built to strengthen financial participation across geographies and make investing more accessible, intuitive, and dependable, StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd MD & CEO Atul Saxena said.

Developed on a future-ready architecture with upgraded performance and a refreshed interface, the app is aligned with India's rapidly evolving investor landscape, he said.

The app was unveiled by Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in the presence of IFCI MD and CEO Rahul Bhave and other senior officials.

Speaking at the event, Ayyappan said, "In today's world, we value dissemination of technology in financial services, as it has a great role to play in the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. Mobile application have played a vital role on advancing financial inclusion, complementing national initiatives such as Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Digital India." Some of the key contributors of mobile application in financial sector are seamless digital onboarding through e-KYC, low cost, and paperless account opening, micro investment options enabling small-ticket investments like SIPs, integration with digital payment system and so on, he said.

Digital platforms must ultimately serve three key objectives -- ease for users, robustness for the institution, and integrity for the market, he added.

The app brings together equities, derivatives (F&O), stock SIPs, mutual funds, ETFs, SME stocks, and IPOs within one intuitive interface, where product-wise grouping enhances clarity and enables faster, informed decision-making. PTI DP TRB