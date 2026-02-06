Stable home loan rates may encourage people to buy housing assets: CREDAI-NAREDCO

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Realtors' apex bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO on Friday said the RBI's decision to keep repo rate unchanged would ensure stability in financing cost for developers as well as home loan borrowers.

CREDAI President Shekhar Patel said the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent provides policy stability amid global currency volatility and bond-yield pressures.

"At CREDAI, we view this continuity as constructive for real estate, where predictability in financing costs is essential for sustaining demand and investment sentiment," he said.

As liquidity conditions normalise, a stable rate regime supports measured growth across segments, Patel said.

The association's president hoped that a "calibrated monetary easing over time, aligned with evolving macroeconomic conditions, can further improve housing affordability, expand access to home ownership, and support a more inclusive growth path for the sector." Parveen Jain, President of NAREDCO, hailed the RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged.

"Domestic economic activity remains robust, and the growth outlook is positive. Maintaining stable interest rates at this time will encourage homebuyers to make purchasing decisions. It will also motivate developers to launch new projects to meet customer demand," Jain added.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty Amit Goyal said the RBI holding the repo rate steady is largely in line with expectations and brings a sense of reassurance to the housing market.

"For homebuyers, especially end-users, it reinforces confidence to move ahead with long-term decisions without worrying about sudden cost shifts," Goyal said, adding that a stable monetary environment also strengthens India's appeal to domestic and global investors. PTI MJH TRB