Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide migrates to NSE mainboard

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide Ltd on Thursday transitioned from the SME platform to the mainboard of NSE.

The migration involves a total of 2,97,00,674 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up and has been carried out in compliance with NSE, according to a statement by the company.

"Our migration to the NSE mainboard is a proud milestone for Mangalam Worldwide as it reaffirms the market’s confidence in our business fundamentals, growth strategy, and long-term vision. This transition will further enhance our visibility, provide access to a wider investor base, and strengthen our ability to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders," Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd, said.

The company successfully transitioned its equity shares to capital market segment (mainboard) of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) from SME platform (Emerge).

The migration is expected to boost investor participation and aligns with the company’s strategy to scale operations and expand exports across geographies, the statement said.

Established in 1995, Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is an integrated stainless-steel manufacturer that produces billets, ingots, flats and angle bars, and seamless pipes, seamless tubes and U-tubes. PTI SUM SUM DR DR