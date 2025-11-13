Stakeholders, experts from 7 countries to participate in Global Energy Leaders' Summit in Puri

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Experts and stakeholders from over seven countries, including Canada, Brazil, and Singapore, will participate in Global Energy Leaders' Summit next month in Puri.

The summit -- an initiative of Department of Energy, Government of Odisha -- is scheduled on December 5-7.

The logo of the event was unveiled on Thursday by Union Minister of New Renewable Energy Shripad Naik and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha K V Singh Deo. The official website www.gelsodisha2025.com was also announced on the occasion.

During the curtain raiser, Principal Secretary, Energy, Vishal Kumar Dev, told PTI that stakeholders and experts from several countries, including Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Bhutan, and Singapore, will participate in the event.

Asked about investment commitments during the conference, he said this conference is about sharing best practices in energy sector at common platform so that others can benefit from it.

The theme for the summit is 'Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation'. These three interlinking priorities focus on ensuring sufficient and efficient power, balancing ecology and economy, and focusing innovation solutions for the sector, as per a statement.

The conference brings together Union and state energy ministers and secretaries, policymakers, innovators, researchers and industry leaders to drive India's shared energy future.

The initiative is being organised in partnership with, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik said, "Energy sufficiency is not only about meeting demand but ensuring reliability and resilience. GELS will play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of sustainability and cooperative federalism and for India to achieve Net Zero by 2070." Deo said Odisha is proud to host a summit of this scale, bringing together global leadership and set the ball rolling for the community of practice of energy ministers.

"Through GELS 2025, we aim to create a platform where states can learn from one another and turn innovation into progress, inspired by the vision of PM Modi of stronger and active role of states," he said.

Energy ministers from countries like such as Malayasia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Bhutan, have been invited and are expected to join.

Leading think-tanks from India and overseas, renowned international experts Gareth Walsh, Pierre Noel from Tony Blair Institute will participate in the Summit. PTI KKS TRB