Stakeholders from 11 countries to discuss business opportunities at Maritime India Conference

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Around 7,500 stakeholders from 11 countries such as the US, the UAE, Singapore and Norway will participate in the Maritime India Conference next week to discuss business opportunities in the domestic ports and shipping sector.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will address the event, organiser FICCI said in a statement. Participants from countries like the US, the UAE, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Sweden will take part in the three-day summit, FICCI said.

Besides, delegates from the Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, Denmark and Italy will also share views at the conference which begins on January 22 in Mumbai.

"The conference will address six strategic themes critical to India's maritime future. Central to the agenda is the transformation of ports through smart technologies and sustainable practices, complemented by initiatives to accelerate the maritime sector's decarbonisation," the statement said.

Industry experts will examine shifts in maritime logistics while engaging in focused discussions on India's growing cruise industry and innovations in shipbuilding and repair capabilities. Innovation and emerging technologies in the maritime sector form a cross-cutting theme throughout the programme, it said.

The conference will also share platform for policymakers and industry stakeholders, for dialogue on regulatory priorities and sector reforms.

Investment discussions will span port modernisation, shipping infrastructure, and logistics capabilities, with a special focus on international collaboration and funding opportunities. These initiatives align with India's maritime infrastructure vision for 2047, the country's centenary year of independence.

"This flagship maritime initiative aligns with Maritime India Vision 2030, supporting over 300 initiatives for transforming India's maritime landscape," said Dhruv Kotak, Chairman of FICCI Committee on Transport Infrastructure and Managing Director of JM Baxi Group. PTI ABI ABI MR MR