Stakeholders to discuss opportunities at Global Stainless Steel Expo in June

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Over 10,000 stakeholders of the stainless steel industry from India and abroad are expected to discuss opportunities in the sector at the Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025 (GSSE 2025).

The three-day event is scheduled for June 4-6 in Mumbai, its organiser Virgo Communications and Exhibitions (VCE) said in a statement on Sunday.

Topics like demand creation, emissions target, exports, research and development (R&D) of new technologies, promoting innovation, forging collaborations, and driving growth crucial for the sector will be taken up at the event, which will be attended by over 10,000 industry professionals directly affiliated with the stainless steel industry, VCE said.

"GSSE 2025 aims to bring together the full stainless steel value chain, from manufacturers and processors to fabricators, architects, and end-user industries, under one roof. The expo will showcase the latest technologies, advanced products, and sustainable solutions that are shaping the future of stainless steel," VCE Director Anitha Raghunath said in the statement.

Stainless steel has evolved beyond its industrial roots, becoming a cornerstone of India's growth across diverse sectors. From powering infrastructure to supporting defence and sustainable development, stainless steel is a symbol of resilience and innovation, Raghunath said.

Industry leaders from India and abroad, as well as government representatives, are attending the event, she said.

The summit will also provide a platform for collaborations or partnerships in the sector, which has registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-9 per cent in India, surpassing the global average CAGR of 5.8 per cent, the statement said.

Some of the focus areas will be application of stainless steel in growing industries like renewable energy (solar, wind, and hydro), electric vehicles (EVs), public transport, automobiles, heavy transport, healthcare, railway and metro projects, redevelopment of railway stations, and defence and aerospace. PTI ABI HVA