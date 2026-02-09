Stalin inaugurates Tata's TN plant, drives first Range Rover Evoque

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Feb 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) factory at Panapakkam in the district and drove the first Range Rover Evoque car.

The Chief Minister drove the first car with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran seated beside him for some distance at the manufacturing facility located in the SIPCOT complex, about 90 km from Chennai.

The plant, which is spread across 470 acres of land, is the first such facility in the country to manufacture JLR's luxury models.

The MoU for the Rs 9,000 crore plant was signed in March 2024, and the foundation stone was laid in September the same year. And the first car rolled out on Monday from the JLR factory, in a significant step towards "Make in Tamil Nadu" initiative.

The plant would generate direct employment to 5,000 persons, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said.

Tata Motors had described the initiative as a significant step towards promoting indigenous (Make in India, For the World) manufacturing, with its world-class production facility to manufacture cars and SUVs.

The greenfield plant at Panapakkam will produce next-generation vehicles for Tata Motors and JLR. The internationally benchmarked plant will cater to requirements of both domestic and international markets, the company had said. PTI JSP JSP SA