Stalin launches test drive of electric SUV designed, developed in TN

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged off the test drive of Mahindra's electric SUV designed and developed in Tamil Nadu at an event held at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Mahindra launched its BE 6e priced at Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and XEV 9e for Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom) at Cheyyar and Chengalpattu in November 2024.

The SUVs would be available for test ride from January 14, President - Automotive Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, R Velusamy, said.

"The BE 6e and XEV 9e are the next Indian icons that will be world beaters. These two products were built on our grounds and have several features, including inbuilt sensors which aid in stopping the vehicle to avoid hitting any object," Velusamy told reporters.

Besides, it alerts the driver if his eyeballs are taken away from the road while driving the car, he said, and added that the SUV is equipped with 12 ultra sonic sensors, 6 cameras, and 5 radars.

The battery gets charged up to 80 per cent within 20 minutes and the vehicle can travel up to 500 km on a single charge.

"There’s lifetime battery warranty for both 79 kWh and 59 kWh battery packs. The SUV has virtual parking facility… Mahindra's electric SUV, designed and developed in Tamil Nadu, has so many features," he said.

The chief minister flagged off the test drive of Mahindra's electric luxury cars in the presence of state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Velusamy, and other officials.

The carmaker said the BE 6e, with its sporty, performance-driven appeal, is crafted for explorers and achievers who love pushing boundaries, embodying the thrill of adventure and precision. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, redefines indulgence, offering unparalleled luxury with refined elegance. PTI JSP KH