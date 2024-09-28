Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9k cr plant, unit to rollout SUVs, sports cars

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Sep 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Tata Motors' new facility here that would produce sports cars and SUVs.

The auto major's plant, which entails an investment of Rs 9,000 crore would produce next generation vehicles for both Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British arm of the car maker, the company said.

According to Tata Motors, production at the factory is expected to begin in a phased manner and the facility would reach a capacity of 2.50 lakh units a year, over the next five to seven years.

The ground breaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Besides the CM, senior DMK Ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, along with Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the ground breaking ceremony.

The plant would cater to both domestic and overseas markets and utilise renewable energy for running the operations.

Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors' plan to set up the manufacturing facility in TN.

"Tamil Nadu is the first investment destination not only for big companies that operate in India but also for multinational corporations. We are delighted with the presence of Chandrasekaran in this event. Hailing from Namakkal district and leading a globally renowned company, he is a pride for the State," Stalin said.

Chandrasekaran said ,"we are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with qualified and talented workforce." He said several Tata Group companies have been operating from Tamil Nadu, and now "we now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices." "Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women", Chandrasekaran said.

Stalin hailed the long-standing relations between Tata Group companies and Tamil Nadu.

The world's largest delivery centre of the IT major Tata Consultancy Services has been operating in Chennai while Taj Group of Hotels (operated by Tata Group) was having wider presence across TN.

Apparel and accessories maker Titan Company Ltd -- a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group has been holding a special place in the state, the CM said.

Stalin further pointed out that Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd and precision component maker Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd have also set up shops in Tirunelveli and Krishnagiri districts, respectively.

"The presence of these companies by Tata Group showcases the trust you have in the state. With the presence of these companies in Tamil Nadu, several jobs for women have been created" he said.

Stalin said it was his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi who inaugurated the first State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in the district in 1973.

"I feel proud that today several manufacturing companies have set up base in the district after 50 years." Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu is the capital of vehicle products and also for electric vehicles (EV), he said.

Of the total EVs sold in the country, nearly 40 per cent are produced in the state.

"Even in the electronics exports, Tamil Nadu is top ranked. The state assumes a significant position in India's growth story and it is also the second largest economy in the country" he said.

Stalin said that soon after his party assumed office in May 2021, the government has attracted investments of over Rs 10 lakh crore and generated 31 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Stalin said his government was keen on converting the investments committed by the companies to be executed as per the plan in the State.

"Today's ground breaking ceremony is an example of this as Tata Motors and Tamil Nadu Government signed the MoU in March this year for setting up the manufacturing facility," he said.

"This ground breaking ceremony is happening within six months of signing the MoU and this showcases that the government will do anything for the growth of the State and welfare of the youth" he said.

The investment of Rs 9,000 crore by Tata Motors is one of the big ticket investments received in Tamil Nadu recently. Earlier, Vietnam-based Vinfast which had committed to invest Rs 16,000 crore for setting up an EV manufacturing facility in the southern district of Tuticorin. PTI VIJ SA