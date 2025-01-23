Stallion India Fluorochemicals jump over 33% in debut trade

New Delhi: Shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals on Thursday listed with a premium of more than 33 per cent on the bourses against the issue price of Rs 90.

The stock made its debut at Rs 120 on the BSE and the NSE, registering a jump of 33.33 per cent each from the issue price.

Later, the stock rose 5 per cent to Rs 126 and Rs 125.99 apiece -- to hit its upper circuit level -- on the NSE and the BSE.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 999.42 crore on the BSE and Rs 999.50 crore on the NSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 253.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to trade at 76,658.69, while NSE Nifty rose 85.50 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 23,240.85 in the morning trade.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals garnered 188.38 times subscription on the closing day on Monday, driven by overwhelming participation from investors.

The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 85-90 per share.

The Rs 199.45 crore initial share of refrigerants supplier Stallion India Fluorochemicals was a fresh issue of 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 43.02 lakh shares by its promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), proceeds from the issue will be used towards funding working capital requirements, capital expenditure for its proposed facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is engaged in the sale of refrigerants and industrial gases, along with related products.

The company serves a diverse range of industries, including air-conditioning and refrigeration, firefighting, semiconductor manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and medicals, glass bottle manufacturing, aerosols, and spray foam applications.