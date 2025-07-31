STAN raises USD 8.5 mn in fresh funding round

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Online gaming platform STAN has raised USD 8.5 million in a new funding round from a clutch of investors, including Japanese gaming firms, Google and Nazara, the company said on Thursday.

The funding round also witnessed participation from existing investors, including General Catalyst, GFR Fund, T-Accelerate Capital, Pix Capital.

"STAN has raised USD 8.5 million in a new funding round with participation from leading Japanese gaming giants, including Bandai Namco Entertainment INC, Square Enix and Reazon Holdings, as well as Google's AI Futures Fund, Aptos Labs," the company said in a statement.

STAN plans to use the fund expand it's presence in India and other mobile-dominant markets, invest in AI-led personalisations and creator tooling, and launch new integrations for publishers and partners looking to build inside gaming-led communities.

"In the last two years, we've grown 25x, purely through product-led growth. This is just the beginning!" STAN Co-founder and CEO Parth Chadha said. PTI PRS TRB