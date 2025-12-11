Stanbik Agro fixes IPO price at Rs 30 per share, offer to open on Friday

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based Stanbik Agro Ltd has fixed the price at Rs 30 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on December 12, according to a statement.

The Ahmedabad-based company, which is engaged in contract farming, wholesale and supply of agricultural commodities, seeks to raise Rs 12.28 crore through the IPO, Stanbik Agro said.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of about 40.92 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO opens on December 12 and closes on December 16, 2025. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The company will use funds raised through the IPO to launch retail outlets, expand its network, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

The company earned revenue from operations of Rs 52.48 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 3.73 crore. In the half year ended September 30, 2025, the company earned revenue from operations of Rs 35.54 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 2.22 crore.

Grow House Wealth Management Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the issue. PTI HG TRB