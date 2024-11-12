Standard Chartered Bank opens International Banking Centre in Chennai

Chennai: The International Banking Centre, regarded as the largest in South India, has been established on Pantheon road here, and it aims to cater to affluent and high-net-worth individuals, addressing their wealth and banking needs.

Standard Chartered Bank inaugurated its first International Banking Centre in Mumbai last month.

The Chennai facility will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions and experiences, including access to investment opportunities, international banking capabilities, and cross-border wealth and lending solutions, a press release stated on Tuesday.

"With the global Indian clientele being a key focus for the bank, we launched our first International Banking Centre in Mumbai last month. Chennai will house our second such centre in our network, designed to meet the unique needs of global Indians by offering tailored cross-border investment and wealth lending solutions," said Aditya Mandloi, Managing Director and Head of Wealth and Retail Banking (India and South Asia).

"These centres will provide exclusive access to offshore investment opportunities, enabling clients to diversify their portfolios across global markets by leveraging Standard Chartered's extensive international network and deep expertise," he added.

Standard Chartered Bank operates a network of 100 branches across 42 cities, with key business segments including corporate and investment banking as well as wealth and retail banking, the release added.